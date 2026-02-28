Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $45.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,687 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

