Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,607 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $108.20.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
