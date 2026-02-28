Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 13,474 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.69% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

