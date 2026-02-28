Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Eventide High Dividend ETF $ELCV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Eventide High Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 9.45% of Eventide High Dividend ETF worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELCV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventide High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eventide High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eventide High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,224,000.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ELCV opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

Eventide High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.1839 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Eventide High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation. ELCV was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Eventide.

