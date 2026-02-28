Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 137,150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

