Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,919,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $383,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynatrace to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,843 shares of company stock valued at $354,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.