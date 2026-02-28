Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,396,000 after buying an additional 629,015 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,869,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,387,000 after acquiring an additional 136,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 445,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after acquiring an additional 786,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

