First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.60 and traded as high as $58.96. First Bancorp shares last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 264,224 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Clara Capel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $296,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,924. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,142 shares of company stock valued at $592,276 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 2,222.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its core offerings include business lending, treasury and cash management, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and consumer deposit products. Through its subsidiary, First Bank provides online and branch-based banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and digital banking tools designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses, and professional institutions.

The company maintains a network of full-service banking centers and loan production offices across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a focus on markets in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions.

Further Reading

