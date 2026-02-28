Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galaxy Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

GLXY opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 171.58.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The trade was a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

