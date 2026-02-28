Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.00 and traded as high as $64.54. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $64.0210, with a volume of 117,228 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 47.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

