GSK (LON:GSK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,750.11 and traded as high as GBX 2,201. GSK shares last traded at GBX 2,186.93, with a volume of 15,071,270 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,917.86.

GSK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,960.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,750.11. The company has a market cap of £88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,219 per share, for a total transaction of £73,981.46. Also, insider Luke Miels sold 15,579 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,160, for a total transaction of £336,506.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,480,489. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

