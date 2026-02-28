Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.57. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 26,108 shares.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gulf Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.46% of Gulf Resources worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Gulf Resources, Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) is an industrial mineral exploration and development company focused on phosphate rock and related product development. The company’s primary objective is to advance mineral projects that supply phosphate-based raw materials for agricultural and industrial applications, including production of fertilizers, animal feed supplements and specialty chemical precursors.
Gulf Resources’ flagship asset is its Hamilton County phosphate project in north central Florida, where it holds extensive mineral leases covering phosphate-bearing formations.
