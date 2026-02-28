Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.52 and traded as high as GBX 148.40. Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 147.33, with a volume of 369,326 shares traded.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.52. The company has a market capitalization of £320.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halfords Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halfords Group

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.