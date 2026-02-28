Head to Head Analysis: Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Danaher alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Danaher has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danaher pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Getinge pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Danaher pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getinge pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Danaher has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $24.57 billion 6.05 $3.61 billion $5.04 41.72 Getinge $3.57 billion N/A $230.87 million $0.86 26.34

This table compares Danaher and Getinge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Getinge. Getinge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Danaher shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Danaher shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 14.71% 10.81% 6.90% Getinge 6.54% 10.60% 5.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Danaher and Getinge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 3 20 0 2.87 Getinge 0 1 1 0 2.50

Danaher presently has a consensus target price of $253.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Danaher’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Danaher is more favorable than Getinge.

Summary

Danaher beats Getinge on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, liquid handling automation instruments, antibodies and reagents, and particle counting and characterization; microscopes; protein consumables; industrial filtration products; and genomic medicines, such as custom nucleic acid products, plasmid DNA, RNA, and proteins under the ABCAM, ALDEVRON, BECKMAN COULTER, IDT, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX and SCIEX brands. The Diagnostics segment offers chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems; and molecular, acute care, and pathology diagnostics products. This segment also provides clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Getinge

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.