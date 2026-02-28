Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $9.00. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 7,639 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.
Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of viral infections, cancers and immune system disorders. The company’s research centers on harnessing the body’s innate immune response to address diseases that currently lack broadly effective treatments.
Hemispherx’s principal commercial product is Alferon N Injection, an antiviral drug indicated for the treatment of external genital warts.
