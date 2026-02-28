HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.12. HG shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 631 shares.

HG Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.50.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

