JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $22.15. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 171,012 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on JAKK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $246.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company’s Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

