Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $379,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,801.08. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total value of $797,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,454.40. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 107,144 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

