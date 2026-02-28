KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.75 and traded as high as $24.00. KT shares last traded at $23.8370, with a volume of 1,509,129 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KT. Wall Street Zen downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Zacks Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 506.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company’s services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea’s first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

