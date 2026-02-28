LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.25 and traded as high as $57.56. LATAM Airlines Group shares last traded at $56.0530, with a volume of 1,198,526 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTM shares. Wall Street Zen raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Down 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 136.61% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LATAM Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,988,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 3,884.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 935,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 911,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

Further Reading

