MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $17.67. MaxLinear shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1,510,150 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.74.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $136.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company’s product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear’s semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

