Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mirage Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:MRGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Mirage Energy shares last traded at $0.0080, with a volume of 5,400 shares trading hands.

Mirage Energy Stock Up 6.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Mirage Energy Company Profile

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

