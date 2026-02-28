Needham & Company LLC Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $12.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of SHLS opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $992.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.52 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 815.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,754,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 1,548,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $1,546,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

