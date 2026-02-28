PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Stake Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

