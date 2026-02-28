POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.11 and traded as high as $70.48. POSCO shares last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 223,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of POSCO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after buying an additional 41,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 115,069 shares during the period.

POSCO (NYSE: PKX) is a South Korea–based integrated steel producer founded in 1968 as Pohang Iron and Steel Company. Headquartered in Pohang, the company grew rapidly as part of South Korea’s industrialization program and developed large, integrated steelworks—most notably in Pohang and Gwangyang—that helped establish POSCO among the world’s largest steelmakers. It is structured as a diversified industrial group with steelmaking at its core and a range of downstream and trading businesses.

The company’s primary activities include ironmaking and steelmaking, producing a wide array of steel products such as hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, coated steels, plates, stainless and special steels, long products (bars and wire rods), and seamless pipes.

