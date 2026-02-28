Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.70 and traded as high as GBX 1,153.50. Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,137.61, with a volume of 6,076,670 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,325 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,295.

The company has a market capitalization of £28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,081.70.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

