PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.47 and traded as high as $21.47. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk shares last traded at $21.2650, with a volume of 816,611 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of ($4,514.03) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 828.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 70.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia’s largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company’s core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom’s product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

