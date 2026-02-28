Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Update

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 573 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 29th total of 1,054 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Resonac alerts:

Resonac Trading Up 2.9%

SHWDY opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.42. Resonac has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Resonac

Resonac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.