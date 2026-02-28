Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.42. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 64,288 shares traded.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVSB

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Riverview Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the savings and loans company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,937,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 304,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: RVSB) is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.