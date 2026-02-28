Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Up 90.4% in February

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 218,705 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the January 29th total of 114,884 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,511 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.3 days.

Get Schroders alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHNWF

Schroders Trading Down 0.4%

About Schroders

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Schroders has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a global asset management company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a history dating back to its founding in 1804 as J. Henry Schröder & Co Over more than two centuries, the firm has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish itself as one of the world’s leading investment managers. Schroders is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and operates under the ticker SHNWF in the OTC Markets for investors seeking exposure to its equity.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of investment products and services, including active and passive equity strategies, fixed income, multi-asset solutions, alternatives such as real estate and private assets, as well as wealth planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.