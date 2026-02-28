Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.98 and traded as high as GBX 302.40. Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 300.40, with a volume of 2,844,274 shares traded.

Serco Group Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 258.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40.

About Serco Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.