Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 450,596 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the January 29th total of 257,776 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 687.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 687.9 days.

SDXOF opened at $55.93 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

Sodexo is a global leader in food services and facilities management, delivering integrated solutions that enhance the quality of life for its clients and the people they serve. The company’s business activities span corporate dining, education catering, healthcare and senior living services, remote site management for energy and resources, as well as employee engagement and recognition programs.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown into a multinational organization operating in more than 50 countries.

