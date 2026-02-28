SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $27,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,864.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 129.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -257.94%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

