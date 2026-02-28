Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $13.33. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 7,458 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Summit State Bank in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Summit State Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is a California-chartered commercial bank that provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to business and professional clients, as well as individuals. The bank’s core business activities include commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate financing, business deposit products, treasury management services, and consumer deposit accounts. Through these offerings, Summit State Bank aims to support the growth and operational needs of small- and mid-sized enterprises across its markets.

In addition to its commercial lending solutions, Summit State Bank offers private banking services tailored to high-net-worth individuals, including customized lending, wealth management referrals, and trust services.

