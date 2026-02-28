The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.58. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 14,167 shares.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund, Inc (NYSE: GDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of primarily U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, and sovereign debt. In addition to cash instruments, the fund employs derivative instruments—most notably credit default swaps and other credit derivatives—to gain exposure to or hedge against movements in credit spreads.
Since its inception in the mid-2000s, The GDL Fund has aimed to capitalize on opportunities across the credit spectrum by blending traditional bond investments with credit derivative strategies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver records prices are great. Monthly income is better
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.