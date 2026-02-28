The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.58. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 14,167 shares.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,052 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 840.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund, Inc (NYSE: GDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of primarily U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, and sovereign debt. In addition to cash instruments, the fund employs derivative instruments—most notably credit default swaps and other credit derivatives—to gain exposure to or hedge against movements in credit spreads.

Since its inception in the mid-2000s, The GDL Fund has aimed to capitalize on opportunities across the credit spectrum by blending traditional bond investments with credit derivative strategies.

