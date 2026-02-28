Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.02 and traded as high as $34.80. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 204,524 shares changing hands.

Get Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $942.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.