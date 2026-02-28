UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.49. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 1,991 shares trading hands.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTStarcom

UTStarcom Stock Performance

About UTStarcom

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom, Inc (NASDAQ: UTSI) is a global provider of broadband networking and telecommunication solutions. Its product portfolio includes carrier-grade packet optical transport systems, microwave transmission equipment, mobile access radios, small cells and related software platforms. The company serves telecommunications carriers, internet service providers, enterprise networks and government agencies with end-to-end infrastructure designed to support 4G and 5G deployments, fixed broadband access and intelligent connectivity applications.

Founded in 1991, UTStarcom established its reputation in the late 1990s and early 2000s by supplying digital subscriber line access multiplexers (DSLAMs) and broadband routers to operators worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.