Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.73. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

