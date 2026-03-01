28,927 Shares in Masco Corporation $MAS Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Masco by 134.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $79.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

