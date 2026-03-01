Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 4,129 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

