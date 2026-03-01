Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,261 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

