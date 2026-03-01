Andra AP fonden Has $2.10 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Corning by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 156,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after buying an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Corning by 638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after buying an additional 472,365 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $3,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.