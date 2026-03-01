Andra AP fonden Sells 65,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,423.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $2,078,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,940.22. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $20,162,165. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

