APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 13,967 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.23. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

