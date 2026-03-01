APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 197,561 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $518,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $319.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.13. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

