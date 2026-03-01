APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,329,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614,097 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $246,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $3,406,854.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,776.08. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3%

TSCO opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.