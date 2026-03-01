APG Asset Management N.V. Has $107.85 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $107,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.