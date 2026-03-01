APG Asset Management N.V. Has $113.32 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $113,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 248.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $412.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.00 and a 200-day moving average of $253.14.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.