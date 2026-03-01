APG Asset Management N.V. Has $306.12 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507,880 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $306,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after buying an additional 229,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 16.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 261,903 shares of company stock valued at $31,829,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

