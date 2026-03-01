APG Asset Management N.V. Has $411.65 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,028 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $411,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 161.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 170,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. This trade represents a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,920,935 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

TMO opened at $520.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.